‘Goons of the highest order’: Mamata Banerjee’s latest charge against PM Modi, Amit Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stooped to an all-time low on Tuesday when she called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah "awwal darje ke goonde" (goons of the highest order). Addressing an election rally in her home state, Banerjee said that the BJP 'goons' were behind the violence during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. She also alleged that BJP has no base in Bengal and that its leaders are borrowing supporters from Congress and CPI for roadshows and rallies. "Do goonde hai, ek Modi goonda aur ek Amit Shah. Dono awwal darje ke goonde hai. (There are two goons. One is Modi and another one is Amit Shah. Both are the goons of the highest order)," she said. Watch video: "Inke paas samarthak bhi nahi hai. Paise de kar CPI-Congress se samarthak udhaar lete hai. Aapke paas samarthak nahi hai, to mujhse boliye mai aapko samarthak de doongi. Kya Amit Shah samajhte hai ki wo Modi ke baad pradhanmantri banenge? Amit Shah goonda. kya karenge mera gala katenge? Vidyasagar ki murti ko todoge to goonda nahi bolungi to kya bolungi," she told the crowd. (They [BJP] don't have supporters. They pay money to Congress-CPI to borrow supporters from them. You don't have supporters. Tell me, I will give you supporters. What does Amit Shah thinks, he will become the Prime Minister after Modi? Amit Shah is a goonda. what he will do, slit my throat? If you lay your hands on Vidyasagar, what else will I call you if not a goonda). Banerjee said that she strongly condemns the attacks on students of the Vidyasagar College and the University of Calcutta and alleged that she has never seen such political violence in Kolkata. She said that the BJP was bringing miscreants from other states like Bihar and Rajasthan to West Bengal to create law and order problem. She alleged that BJP was spending crores of rupees in the state to put up cut-outs for the roadshows and rallies. "It is a very unfortunate incident and an entire college was vandalised. A bust of Iswarchandra Vidyasagar was broken. I have kept broken parts of the bust where the original statue was there. I have never seen such political violence in Kolkata," she told reporters after visiting the college. On Monday evening, the Kolkata Police arrested more than 100 persons in connection with the clashes between the BJP supporters and the students union backed by Trinamool Congress during Amit Shah's roadshow in the city. According to the BJP's claim, Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) workers pelted stones at Shah's roadshow convoy that triggered violent clashes. Three motorbikes were also set ablaze in the College Street area. The BJP has alleged that TMC workers positioned themselves outside the gates of Calcutta University carrying black flags and posters. As the roadshow was passing the area, they shouted slogans against Shah, showed him black flags and pelted stones and bricks. Another clash also erupted before the Vidyasagar College. The TMC claimed that BJP supporters ransacked the reception area of the college.