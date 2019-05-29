Mamata Banerjee takes a U-turn over attending Modi’s swearing-in, says ceremony being devalued

Updated: May 29, 2019 3:34:08 PM

Mamata Banerjee said the BJP is devaluing the swearing-in ceremony.

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee news, oath taking ceremony, swearing-in ceremonyTMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said no to attending Modi?s oath taking ceremony. ( File Photo)

Mamata Banerjee says no to Modi’s swearing-in: A day after accepting the invite, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took a U-turn and said she won’t be coming to Delhi for Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony as the prime minister scheduled to be held on tomorrow, May 30.

“The ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party which uses it as an opportunity to score political points. Please excuse me,” a furious Mamata said in her tweet.

The Trinamool Congress chief’s change of mind was apparently due to the BJP’s invite to family members of party workers who were killed in ‘political violence’ in Bengal in the recent past.

“I am seeing media reports that the BJP are claiming 54 people have been murdered in political violence in Bengal. This is completely untrue. There have been no political murders in Bengal. These deaths may have occurred due to personal enmity, family quarrels and other disputes; nothing related to politics,” Mamata went on to add in a series of tweets.

All prominent Opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been invited to Narendra Modi’s oath taking function which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan’s forecourt at 7 pm  tomorrow. Close to 6500 guests have been invited for the event, various media reports said.

The BJP  has invited family members over 40 party workers, who were killed in political violence Bengal in the last few months, for Modi’s oath taking as the PM for a second term.

The kin of 42 BJP workers killed in violence have been invited to the ceremony, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh told PTI.

