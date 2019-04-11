Mamata Banerjee claims India’s Independence, Constitution under threat in BJP regime

By: | Updated: April 11, 2019 3:48 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that India's Independence and its Constitution were under threat in BJP regime.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said the saffron party was trying to “take advantage of the political turmoil in the Darjeeling”. (PTI Photo)

Addressing a public meeting at Chauk Bazaar area here, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said the saffron party was trying to "take advantage of the political turmoil in the Darjeeling".

“They (BJP) ignite fire in Darjeeling during polls. People in Delhi (BJP) instigate problems here the more the problems, the better are the party’s chances of taking advantage of the situation. BJP does not want any progress in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik,” Banerjee said.

The TMC chief accused the saffron party’s outgoing MP SS Ahluwalia of not take any measure to bring about development in the region. “Ahluwalia never visited the region after winning the election. He fled the Hills,” she claimed.

Referring to the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, the CM said, “India’s independence and its Constitution have come under threat. People have forgotten the principles of Gandhiji, Netaji and Vivekananda under the BJP rule.”

Taking a jibe at the prime minister, Banerjee said Narendra Modi was only interested in promoting himself. “He (Modi) has become so tall a leader that he is making films on his life. He has come up with NaMo shops to sell NaMo suits… After elections, these shops will also sell NaMo slippers. All Modi has ever done is to publicise himself,” Banerjee added.

