When chants of Jai Shri Ram left Mamata Banerjee fuming | Watch Video

By: |
Published: May 6, 2019 11:22:25 AM

A group of people chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' at Mamata Banerjee's convoy infuriating the West Bengal chief minister. The BJP's Bengal unit posted a video of the incident which has now gone viral.

Mamata Banerjee fumes over Jai Shri Ram chants: One has seen West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee losing her temper in public on several occasions in the past and in the election season her furious attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah have been highlighted widely in the media. Now, a video has emerged showing an angry Mamata Banerjee shouting at some people who were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage

A video tweeted by Bengal unit of the BJP, shows Mamata’s convoy passing through West Midnapore district’s Chandrakona area. As soon as Mamata’s SUV passes some people are heard chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. A furious Mamata immediately got down from the vehicle in an attempt to confront people chanting the slogan. “Palachhis keno? aye…aye (Why are you running away..),” Mamata says in the video.

“Why is Didi so upset with chants of Jai Shri Ram and why does she call it galagali?,” the Bengal BJP tweeted along with the video which is being circulated on the social media widely.

BJP’s state present Dilip Ghosh took a potshot at Mamata Banerjee asking why the chief minister is scared to hear ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Ghosh said Mamata should get used to the chant now.

The Trinamool Congress hit back at the BJP and said that the video is proof of the saffron party’s desperation.

“Desperate BJP in Bengal doing what they do best. Shame on their desperation to put a spin on a video and create falsehood. Bengal has rejected them and they know that. They’ll have no place to hide on May 23,” TMC said in a tweet.

Voting is being held on seven seats in West Bengal in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday. Counting of votes is scheduled to be done on May 23.

