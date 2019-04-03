Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi is NDA candidate from Thrissur constituency

Malayalam cinema’s action hero Suresh Gopi is all set to make his electoral debut as the NDA candidate from Thrissur parliamentary constituency. Suresh Gopi, a Rajya Sabha MP, is all set to start campaigning in the constituency from Wednesday. He will be contesting against UDF candidate T.N.Prathapan and LDF candidate Rajaji Mathew. The actor-turned-MP has limited time before the state goes to polls on April 23.

On Monday, the NDA had sprung a surprise by announcing the name of BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally as its candidate to contest from Wayanad. This is the same constituency from where Congress president Rahul Gandhi has decided to contest from. Once Thushar Vellappally’s candidature was announced from Wayanad, it became clear that another strong candidate would have to contest from Thrissur constituency. Thus, NDA has chosen Suresh Gopi as its candidate.

Suresh Gopi’s name had been doing the round among the list of probable NDA candidates from Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur as well as Kollam. According to local reports, Gopi had personally informed the leadership and recused himself from contesting elections. On Tuesday, however, the actor-turned-MP was personally called to Delhi, following which news reports indicate that he had been asked to contest from Thrissur constituency.

For the BJP, Thrissur is one of the top constituencies where the party is expected to perform well in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Previous election results indicate that BJP has a significant presence in the constituency. With Suresh Gopi as the NDA candidate, the MP’s election campaign will have to move in full swing as there are not enough number of days left to campaign.

Suresh Gopi made his first appearance in Malayalam cinema as a child artist in the iconic 1965 film ‘Odayil Ninnum’, followed by his first acting debut in a guest role in Mohanlal-starrer ‘T.P.Balagopalan M.A.’ and with Mohanlal in ‘Rajavinte Makan’. The actor’s first real break into the super star league came with ‘Thalasthanam’ a political thriller directed by Shaji Kailas, a blockbuster hit that captured the imagination and interest of college campus students.

Interestingly, Suresh Gopi’s most popular Malayalam movies showed him as ‘a defiant, fearless young man’ taking on the political regime in a bid to fight corruption, mafia nexus and nepotism.

With Gopi’s political plunge, he has been doing less number of movies than earlier. Currently, the actor-turned-MP is busy actively working in the political sphere.