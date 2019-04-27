Make Modi PM again, we’ll remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah at Jharkhand rally

Published: April 27, 2019 12:58:48 PM

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said that Article 370 will be withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir, if the saffron party is voted to power again.

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said that Article 370 will be withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir, if the saffron party is voted to power again. “We will remove Article 370 if you make Narendra Modi the prime minister again,” Shah said at a public rally here in Palamau district in Jharkhand. Shah said during the Congress-led UPA government, terror groups from Pakistan used to target India continuously. Jawans were beheaded by terrorists also, he said.

“We cannot compromise with the security of the nation. Pakistan wants to separate Kashmir from India. We will not allow it. “Pakistan se goli aayegi to yahan se gola jayaga (if a bullet comes here, a shell lands there),” the BJP president said. Launching a scathing attack on National conference leader Omar Abdullah for his remarks on having a separate prime minster for Kashmir, the BJP president said Kashmir is an inseparable part of India.

“Should there be two prime ministers for one country?” Shah asked the people. The BJP has given the nation Modi as prime minister and the security of the country has been strengthened ever since, he said.

“When the nation rejoiced with sweets following the February 26 Balakot air strike, a pall of gloom descended on the Congress and Pakistan,” Shah said. He ridiculed Congress leader Sam Pitroda for saying that “some boys” had committed mistake and dropped bombs, and there should be talks.

