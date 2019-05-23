Maharashtra Lok Sabha election results: Here is the full list of winners

Maharashtra election results- Full List of Winners: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena have once again allied with hopes to repeat their 2014 success in Maharashtra. Even though six parties are in the fray, the main contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena combine and the Congress-NCP. In the last elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena had together won 41 out of 48 parliamentary seats in the western state. The BJP won 23 out of 24 it contested and Shiv Sena won 18 out of the 20 where it was in the fray. Sharad Pawar-led NCP had won four seats whereas the Congress could win only two. This time, the BJP is contesting on 25 seats whereas Shiv Sena is fighting on 23 seats. The Congress is fighting on 25 seats, NCP on 19 seats and other alliance partners are fighting on 4 seats. Maharashtra Lok Sabha election: Key candidates Among the high-profile are in the fray are Subhash Bhamre, Nitin Gadkari, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Ashok Chavan, Urmila Matondkar, Sanjay Nirupam, Priya Dutt, Milind Murli Deora, Poonam Mahajan, Anant Geete, Nana Patole, Sushilkumar Shinde and Supriya Sule. The following list will be updated once the results are officially declared. Full List of Winners, MPs in Maharashtra: (To be updated once results are declared) Nandurbar: Dhule: Jalgaon: Raver: Buldhana: Akola: Amravati: Wardha: Ramtek: Nagpur: Bhandara-Gondiya: Gadchiroli-Chimur: Chandrapur: Yavatmal-Washim Hingoli: Nanded: Parbhani: Jalna: Aurangabad: Dindori: Nashik: Palghar: Bhiwandi: Kalyan: Thane: Mumbai North: Mumbai North West: Mumbai North East: Mumbai North Central: Mumbai South Central: Mumbai South: Raigad: Maval: Pune: Baramati: Shirur: Ahmednagar: Shirdi: Beed: Osmanabad: Latur: Solapur: Madha: Sangli: Satara: Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg: Kolhapur: Hatkanangle: Polling for the 48 constituencies was held in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Total voter turnout was recorded at 60.79 per cent. The results will be declared on May 23. The state is currently under the BJP rule. The saffron party had won 122 out of 288 seats in 2014. Its alliance partner Shiv Sena won 63 seats, and both together formed the government.