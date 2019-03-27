Maharashtra: 4,426 cases of poll code violation filed since March 11

More than 4,400 FIRs have been registered in Maharashtra since March 11 in connection with violation of the model code of conduct which is in force for the next month’s Lok Sabha polls, an official said Wednesday. The model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 10 when the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced. These cases, numbering 4,426, have been filed by the Election Commission (EC) flying squads and also the excise department across the state, said the official from the office of the state CEO.

The largest number of cases pertained to defacement of public property and liquor stocks that were being transported without licence, he said. In some cases, liquor was seized in dry areas like Chandrapur district in Vidarbha, the official said.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has constituted three flying squads for each assembly constituency in the state and they are accompanied by video recording teams. Each flying squad has at least five officials, drawn from the the police force, district administration and the election department.

So far, 32,797 licenced weapons have been surrendered and 131 licenced weapons seized for violation of norms, the official said. Also, 46 firearm licences have been cancelled, he added. The MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the EC to regulate political parties and candidates prior to elections to ensure free and fair voting. It contains eight provisions dealing with general conduct, meetings and processions, among other things.