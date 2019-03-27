Maharashtra: 4,426 cases of poll code violation filed since March 11

By: | Published: March 27, 2019 8:50 PM

The largest number of cases pertained to defacement of public property and liquor stocks that were being transported without licence, he said. In some cases, liquor was seized in dry areas like Chandrapur district in Vidarbha, the official said. 

maharashtra, model code of conduct, mcc, model code of conduct violation, news, india, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, newsMaharashtra: 4,426 cases of poll code violation filed since March 11

More than 4,400 FIRs have been registered in Maharashtra since March 11 in connection with violation of the model code of conduct which is in force for the next month’s Lok Sabha polls, an official said Wednesday. The model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 10 when the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced. These cases, numbering 4,426, have been filed by the Election Commission (EC) flying squads and also the excise department across the state, said the official from the office of the state CEO.

The largest number of cases pertained to defacement of public property and liquor stocks that were being transported without licence, he said. In some cases, liquor was seized in dry areas like Chandrapur district in Vidarbha, the official said.

Read Also| BJP relying on caste factor in ticket distribution in UP: Analysts

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has constituted three flying squads for each assembly constituency in the state and they are accompanied by video recording teams. Each flying squad has at least five officials, drawn from the the police force, district administration and the election department.

So far, 32,797 licenced weapons have been surrendered and 131 licenced weapons seized for violation of norms, the official said. Also, 46 firearm licences have been cancelled, he added. The MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the EC to regulate political parties and candidates prior to elections to ensure free and fair voting. It contains eight provisions dealing with general conduct, meetings and processions, among other things.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Maharashtra: 4,426 cases of poll code violation filed since March 11
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition