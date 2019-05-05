‘Mahamilawati’ parties do not want to acknowledge India’s strength: PM Modi

By: |
Updated: May 5, 2019 3:08:59 PM

Addressing a poll rally here, the prime minister also charged that the Congress was interested only in the welfare of its own leaders and their close family members.

Narendra Modi, mahamilawati parties, congress, Lok Sabha polls 2019, dynastic rulers, damanpanthi, lok sabha pollsCharging the opposition parties with dabbling in corruption when in power in the past, Modi said there was no blot on his image during his long stint as chief minister and five years as prime minister. (IE)

Launching a fresh tirade against the opposition alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said ‘mahamilawati’ parties do not want to acknowledge India’s growing strength in the international arena. He said that the country has seen four types of government – ‘naampanthi’ (dynastic rulers), ‘vampanthi’ (left), ‘damanpanthi’ (rulers using money and muscle power) and now ‘vikaspanthi’ which talks of development.

Addressing a poll rally here, the prime minister also charged that the Congress was interested only in the welfare of its own leaders and their close family members.

Also read: From Balakot airstrike to ‘Guinness record’ for Rahul Gandhi — What all PM Modi talked about in his interview | Highlights

Taking a swipe at the opposition alliance, he said, “What shall I say about the ‘mahamilawati’ parties that do not want to acknowledge India’s growing strength in the international arena?”. He said the opposition parties relate the surgical strikes with Lok Sabha polls, “but, everything should not be seen through the prism of elections.”

Charging the opposition parties with dabbling in corruption when in power in the past, Modi said there was no blot on his image during his long stint as chief minister and five years as prime minister.

“The country has been governed by ‘nampanthi’ that is dynastic rulers, ‘vampanthi’ (left), ‘damanpanthi’ or rulers using money and muscle power, and ‘vikaspanthi’ that is one caring for 130 crore people,” he said. Bhadohi, famous for its carpets, has a sizeable Muslim population. It goes to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. ‘Mahamilawati’ parties do not want to acknowledge India’s strength: PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition