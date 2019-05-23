title-bar

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election result: Full list of winners

Published: May 23, 2019 4:09:53 PM

Madhya Pradesh has been the BJP's stronghold since last 15 years. The party has performed exceptionally well in every general elections and assembly elections held since 1989.

MP election resultFile pic of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

MP election result 2019: The ruling Congress party in Madhya Pradesh suffered a massive setback with Election Commission of India trends showing the Bharatiya Janata Party taking a massive lead in 28 out of the 29 parliamentary seats in the state. Several Congress heavyweights including two-time Congress CM Digvijaya Singh and Guna candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia are trailing in their respective seats of Bhopal and Guna. While Scindia was trailing by 79,411 votes against BJP’s KP Yadav, Digvijaya was far behind his BJP rival Pragya Thakur who is ahead by over 2 lakh votes.

Madhya Pradesh has been the BJP’s stronghold since last 15 years. The party has performed exceptionally well in every general elections and assembly elections held since 1989. The state had 40 Lok Sabha constituencies before the separation of Chhattisgarh in 2000. At present, it has 29 parliamentary seats of which six are reserved for candidates belonging to ST, the highest in the country. The two national parties BJP and Congress are the prominent political players in Madhya Pradesh. In both general elections and Assembly elections, the Congress was dominant from 1957 to 1984. Since the 1989 general elections, the BJP has emerged as a force to reckon within this Hindi speaking state. The BJP’s best performance was in 2004 when it won 25 out of 29 seats. In 2009, the saffron party won 16 seats while the Congress pocketed 12 seats. In 2014 elections, the BJP gained, winning 27 and the Congress settled with just two seats. This time again, the BJP has performed well, leading on 28 seats. The Congress is only ahead on Chhindwara seat, the seat won by Kamal Nath, now CM, nine times since 1980.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Chunav: Full list of winners

1. Morena

2. Bhind (SC)

3. Gwalior

4. Guna

5. Sagar

6. Tikamgarh (SC)

7. Damoh

8. Khajuraho

9. Satna

10. Rewa

11. Sidhi

12. Shahdol (ST)

13. Jabalpur

14. Mandla (ST)

15. Balaghat

16. Chhindwara

17. Hoshangabad

18. Vidisha

19. Bhopal

20. Rajgarh

21. Dewas (SC)

22. Ujjain (SC)

23. Mandsaur

24. Ratlam (ST)

25. Dhar (ST)

26. Khargone (ST)

27. Indore

28. Khandwa

29. Betul (ST)

The Congress was hopeful of a good show in the state, especially after it gained power from BJP in state Legislative Assembly last December. However, the people of this Hindi speaking state once again voted for the saffron party overwhelmingly. In Bhopal, BJP’s Pragya Thakur degfeated Congress’ two-time CM Digvijaya seat. In Guna, Congress’ heavyweight Jyotiraditya Scindia was defeated by BJP’s Krishna Pal Singh.

