Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2019 date, schedule: Check details to see when your city votes

By: | Updated: March 11, 2019 7:50 PM

In 2014 general elections in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 26 seats, while the Congress won 3 seats. In 2009, the BJP won 16 seats, while the Congress won 12 seats; BSP, on the other hand won only one seat in the state.

Sunday was a big day for the country as the Election Commission of India announced the Lok Sabha elections 2019 schedule. The 16th Lok Sabha officially ends on June 3, 2019.

As per the EC, April 11 will mark the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 which will end on May 19 as the final and seventh phase of voting. The results of the voting for 543 seats will be announced on May 23 with the counting of votes, the Election Commission (EC) said on March 11. This was also the moment when the model code of conduct came into force.

Furthermore, the EC has also come up with the election helpline number – 1950 so that one could check the name and election-related information, if needed.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 dates

The lok sabha polls will be done in four phases, starting from April 29 and concluding on May 19 with the final phase.

Total number of Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh: 29

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2019 dates constituency wise

Voting for IV Phase on April 29: Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara

Voting for V Phase on May 06: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Vidisha

Voting for VI Phase on May 12: Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Dewas

Voting for VII Phase on May 19: Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa, Betul

Key players in the Lok sabha elections 2019 will be the Congress and the BJP. Shivraj Singh Chauhan remained the chief minister of the state from 2005 to 2018 when the Congress party won the majority in the assembly elections and made senior Congress leader Kamal Nath the CM of Madhya Pradesh.

In 2014 general elections in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 26 seats, while the Congress won 3 seats.

In 2009 general elections in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 16 seats,while the Congress won 12 seats; BSP, on the other hand won only one seat.

In 2004, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 25 seats whereas the Congress party won the remaining four seats.

After the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath said the countdown to the defeat of the NDA government at the Centre has begun with the announcement.

