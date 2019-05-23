title-bar

Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Ratan Singh Thakur suffers heart attack at counting centre, dies

By: |
Published: May 23, 2019 5:13:59 PM

Ratan Singh Thakur, district Congress chief, suffered a heart attack around 10 am as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls was underway.

A local Congress leader died of cardiac arrest at a counting center at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh Thursday. Ratan Singh Thakur, district Congress chief, suffered a heart attack around 10 am as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls was underway. He was taken to the district hospital but could not be saved, a Congress leader said. Chief Minister Kamal Nath condoled the death, saying that Thakur was an “energetic, hard-working and friendly person”.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tributes to Thakur.

