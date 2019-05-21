Madhubani election result: BJP hopeful of a hat-trick in triangular contest

Madhubani Lok Sabha election result 2019: The Madhubani Lok Sabha seat, one of the 40 parliamentary constituencies in Bihar, was poised to witness a direct contest between the ruling NDA and the Grand Alliance-led by Lalu's RJD, turned into a triangular contest, thanks to rebel Congress candidate Shakeel Ahmad who is entered the fray as an independent. While the BJP has fielded Ashok Yadav, son of the party sitting MP Hukum Deo Narayan Yadav, the grand alliance has given a ticket to Badri Poorve of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). Ashok is comfortable with the presence of a strong rebel from the opposition camp which will split votes and thus benefit him. The constituency was created in 1976 after reorganisation. It comprises the following Assembly seats - Harlakhi, Benipatti, Bisfi, Madhubani, Keoti and Jale. The seat was once considered CPI's stronghold. But in 1998 general elections, Congress' Shakeel Ahmad won from here. In 1999, he lost the seat to BJP leader Chaudhary Hukmadeo Narayan Yadav. He then went on to represent the seat for more terms in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014 and 2014 to 2019. In 2014, he had defeated RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui by a thin margin of 20,000 votes. Before winning from here on a BJP ticket in 1999, Yadav had pocketed this seat in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket. This time, equations have changed and the decks are set to be smooth for Ashok Yadav. The BJP decided to field Ashok after his father Hukum Deo Narayan, 79, announced retirement from electoral politics. The seat falls in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar. It has the highest population of Brahmins who constitute around 35% of the total voters of 14 lakh. Brahmins are followed by Muslims who are 19% and Nishad (10%) voters. Yadavs and most backward classes (MBC) also have a sizeable population. Besides, Vaishyas comprise around 6% of the total voters.