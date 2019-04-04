Maa, Mati, Manush: Mamata Banerjee’s poll video presents West Bengal as symbol of peace and progress

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a music video for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the state.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a music video for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the state. The 2-minute-30-second video was on the theme of peace, harmony and progress prevailing in West Bengal, in contrast to an alleged atmosphere of fear in other parts of the country. The music video was shared by Banerjee on all her social media channels Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
I am very happy to share the new music video “Maa, Mati, Manush” for the forthcoming #LokSabhaElections2019
আসন্ন #লোকসভানির্বাচন উপলক্ষে তৃণমূল কংগ্রেসের নতুন মিউজিক ভিডিও ‘মা, মাটি, মানুষ’ আপনাদের সাথে শেয়ার করলাম। আশা করি আপনাদের ভাল লাগবে। pic.twitter.com/Doky036ICU
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 4, 2019
“I am very happy to share the new music video Maa, Mati, Manush for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Banerjee said in a post. The state, which has 42 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in all the seven phases.
The Trinamool Congress last week had launched a web series christened ‘Pradhan Mantri Hisab Do’ comparing the various welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre with that of the TMC government in West Bengal. The first episode of the web series began with a short film comparing the state government’s ‘Sabooj Sathi’ with the Central government’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.