Lucknow election result: Easy win expected for Rajnath Singh as opponents field light-weight candidates

Lucknow Lok Sabha election result 2019: The Lucknow Lok Sabha seat is one of the most important political seats in the country. The seat saw two noted women freedom fighters - Vijayalakshmi Pandit and Sheorajvati Nehru as its first two MPs post-Independence. Both were relatives of Jawaharlal Nehru. Now, the seat is considered as the BJP's citadel. Since 1991, the BJP has won every national election from Lucknow. The seat was represented in the Lok Sabha between 1991 and 2009 by BJP stalwart and late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. While BJP's Lal Ji Tandon won from here in 2009, former BJP president Rajnath Singh defeated Rita Bahuguna Joshi, now in BJP, in 2014 by 2.71 lakh votes. This time, the seat is facing a triangular contest. While the BJP has pitted Singh, the Mahagathbandhan of SP-BSP has given ticket to actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha. The Congress has fielded Acharya Pramod Krishnam. According to Election Commission's 2014 data, Lucknow had 19.49 lakh registered voters. The constituency had seen a 53.02% turnout in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is fondly known as the 'City of Nawabs' or the 'City of Tehzeeb' and it has always been a city filled with varied cultures. Though it has a sizeable population of Muslims, the BJP has managed to pocket the seat every time since 1991. This time again, BJP's Rajnath Singh has an edge over his rivals. Rajnath Singh is a seasoned politician and has served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh between 2000 and 2002. He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha twice and a Cabinet minister in the Vajpayee government. He is outgoing Home Minister of India in the Modi government and is seeking a second term in Lok Sabha from Lucknow. BJP has projected Singh as a politician carrying forward the legacy of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow. On the other hand, Poonam Sinha is a new entrant into politics and joined the Samajwadi Party just before the deadline for nomination was to end. Congress' Krishnam is best known as the founder of Shri Kalki foundation. He is also the Peethadheshwar of Sambhal Peeth. This is the second time he is contesting the general elections. In 2014, he had entered the fray from Sambhal and lost. While the BJP's campaign was bolstered by top leaders including PM Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, Poonam Sinha saw the support of her family including daughter Sonakshi Sinha, son Kushh Sinha and husband Shatrughan Sinha besides party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav who held a roadshow to seek support of the SP candidate.