LS polls: 78 candidates in fray in Thane, Palghar

By: |
Thane | Published: April 28, 2019 11:44:21 AM

These seven polling centres, located in Boisar area, have been merged with the regular booths, it said, adding that Palghar district will now have total 2,170 booths.

thane lok sabha, maharashtra lok sabha, lok sabha pune, lok sabha dates, maharashtra lok sabha candidates(Photo for representational purpose)

Nearly 81 lakh voters will get an opportunity to decide the fate of 78 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra’s Thane and Palghar districts where voting will be held on Monday, officials said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the polls, Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar told reporters here on Saturday.

There are total 62.22 lakh voters in Thane district where 6,715 polling booths have been set up, according to official figures.

Narvekar said rooms where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be stored will have three-tier security cover comprising personnel from the Central Reserve Police force (CRPF), State Reserve Police (SRP) and local police.

Besides, the vehicles transporting election material and senior poll officials will be equipped with the global positioning systems (GPS), he said.

READ ALSO | Pragya Thakur a great saint, am just an ordinary creature: Uma Bharti

In the adjoining Palghar district, which is witnessing Lok Sabha polls for the first time after being carved out of Thane, there are total of 18.85 lakh voters, its collector Prashant Narnavre said.

The Election Commission has refused sanction to seven auxiliary polling booths in Palghar, a release from the election office said.

These seven polling centres, located in Boisar area, have been merged with the regular booths, it said, adding that Palghar district will now have total 2,170 booths.

In the Thane Lok Sabha seat, sitting Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare is pitted against NCP’s former parliamentarian Anand Paranjpe.

In Bhiwandi seat of Thane district, sitting BJP MP Kapil Patil is locked in a battle with Congress’ Suresh Tawre. In Kalyan seat of Thane, the main contest is between Sena’s sitting MP Shrikant Shinde and NCP’s Babaji Patil.

In Palghar Lok Sabha seat, sitting MP Rajendra Gavit, who recently quit the BJP to join the Sena, is facing former parliamentarian Baliram Jadhav of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, an ally of the Congress-NCP.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. LS polls: 78 candidates in fray in Thane, Palghar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition