Loss of face: AAP MLA Anil Bajpai joins BJP just hours after Arvind Kejriwal’s dare to Modi

May 3, 2019

After joining BJP, Bajpai hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party and said that the party has veered from its original path and he was hurt by the peculiar manner in which the party was functioning.

In a huge embarrassment to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Gandhi Nagar (Delhi) Anil Bajpai today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The development, barely a week before Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, came barely hours after Kejriwal mocked the party’s claim that 14 of the Delhi ruling party’s MLAs could join the BJP. Bajpai joined the saffron party in the presence of Union minister Vijay Goel and Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Bajpai became the second elected representative from the AAP to join the BJP. After joining BJP, Bajpai hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party and said that the party has veered from its original path and he was hurt by the peculiar manner in which the party was functioning.

Earlier in the day, in a tweet, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal asked PM Modi whether he will topple every elected government run by the opposition parties by indulging in horse trading. The Chief Minister also questioned the source of funds BJP spending on buying MLAs. Kejriwal also said that buying AAP leaders is not easy.

In a reference to Goel, Kejriwal in a separate tweet questioned how much he was offering to buy MLAs from the ruling party.

On Wednesday, senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that seven AAP MLAs were offered Rs 10 crore each by the BJP to switch sides. Sisodia further said that BJP doesn’t have any development issue to raise during the ongoing election.

On Thursday, former Delhi BJP president Goel had said that 14 lawmakers from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were in touch with BJP and wanted to leave AAP due to humiliation and frustration. The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs also termed Sisodia’s charge as false and asked him to produce evidence to support his allegations.

Earlier on January 15, 2018, then AAP Bawana MLA Ved Prakash had joined BJP alleging that the party has failed on its promises to serve people. On April 25, 2019, the AAP MLA from Punjab Nazar Singh Manshahia had joined the Congress party

