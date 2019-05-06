Lord Ram runs in our blood: Modi on Mamata Banerjee saying BJP made Ram its polling agent

Published: May 6, 2019 4:08:05 PM

Addressing a rally in Bengal, Modi said: "I want to tell Didi very categorically that Bhagwan Ram is in our blood. Ram is in our culture. Shree Ram is our inspiration, pledge and therefore, we believe in nationalism." 

The Prime Minister today slammed Mamata Banerjee for threatening Ram followers in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s charge that the BJP has made Lord Ram a polling agent and said that the deity runs through the veins of his party workers. Addressing a rally in Bengal, Modi said: “I want to tell Didi very categorically that Bhagwan Ram is in our blood. Ram is in our culture. Shree Ram is our inspiration, pledge and therefore, we believe in nationalism.”

PM Modi also targeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri for calling Hinduism a violent religion. He said Sitaram Yechury insulted Ramayana and Mahabharata and did not even respect the words in his name — “Sita-Ram”. Last week, Yechury triggered a controversy by saying that Hindu epics such as Ramayana and Mahabharata had many instances of violence and it wasn’t correct to say that Hindus were non-violent.

Speaking at an event, Yechury said: “Ramayana and Mahabharata are filled with instances of violence and battles….you narrate the epics but still claim Hindus can’t be violent? What is the logic behind saying there is a religion which engages in violence but we Hindus don’t.” Following his statement, the BJP accused Yechury of insulting Hindus and asked him to apologise. Yoga guru Ramdev filed an FIR against the Left leader in Haridwar.

The Prime Minister today slammed Mamata Banerjee for threatening Ram followers in the state. He said: “Didi has started putting people in jail for chanting Jai Shri Ram. Has it become a crime to chant Jai Shri Ram in Bengal?”

Earlier in the day, the prime minister had said that the TMC chief was so frustrated these days that she didn’t even want to talk or hear about God. “The situation is such that Didi is arresting and jailing those who are chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’,” Modi said.

The war of words between Modi and Mamata has been on for quite some time. Both the leaders have accused each other of flaring up communal tensions in the state. However, the BJP claims that the chief minister is frustrated because the saffron party is expanding its base in her home state.

