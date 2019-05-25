Lok Sabha result: CWC rejects Rahul Gandhi’s resignation offer, says only he can lead Congress

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday rejected Rahul Gandhi's resignation offer and unanimously passed a resolution saying only he can lead the party. Announcing about the development, Congress communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala said: "Party President Rahul Gandhi offered his resignation but it was rejected by the members of CWC unanimously." He further said that the CWC has given the Congress President the right to make changes to restructure the party and a plan for this will be brought soon. Senior Congress leader AK Antony said that he did not agree that it was Congress' disastrous performance. "But we were not able to rise up to the expectations. Party will discuss this in details," he said. Defending Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that in a democracy winning or losing keep happening but providing leadership is a different matter. "He gave a leadership, one which is visible - maybe less on TV but very evident among the public. We have accepted our defeat but it was a defeat of numbers and not ideology," he said. "In CWC meeting everyone unanimously told him (Rahul Gandhi) that he did a good job. No one has a doubt on his leadership but situation was like that. If someone can lead the party in such situation it's only Rahul Gandhi, if anyone can lead opposition, it's only Rahul Gandhi," Azad said.