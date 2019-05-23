title-bar

Omar Abdullah congratulates NDA for ‘stellar performance’

Published: May 23, 2019 1:31:23 PM

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for putting together a winning alliance and a professional campaign.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday congratulated the BJP and the NDA for its “stellar performance” in the Lok Sabha polls. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for putting together a winning alliance and a professional campaign.

“So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance,” Abdullah tweeted. “Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years,” he added.

Abdullah’s tweet came as the trends showed the BJP and the NDA sweeping the Lok Sabha polls. As per the latest Election Commission data, the National Conference is leading on three Lok Sabha seats in the state and the BJP has opened huge leads in two constituencies while leading by a slender margin in Ladakh. PTI SSB

