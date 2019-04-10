Lok Sabha polls: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Amethi to accompany Smriti Irani during nomination filing

The Amethi parliamentary constituency, represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has four Assembly segments -- Tiloi, Gauriganj and Jagdishpur (reserved) in Amethi district and Salon (reserved) in Raebareli.

Lok Sabha polls, Yogi Adityanath, Amethi, Smriti Irani , rahul gandhi congress president, bjp candidate, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, lok sabha elections 2019The chief minister will also participate in a road show before the nomination and later address an election meeting, BJP’s Amethi media in-charge Govind Singh said. (IE)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Amethi Thursday where he will accompany Union minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani, who will be filing her nomination papers, a party spokesperson said. The chief minister will also participate in a road show before the nomination and later address an election meeting, BJP’s Amethi media in-charge Govind Singh said. Irani was to file her nomination on April 17, but since it is a holiday, she will now file the papers on April 11.

The Amethi parliamentary constituency, represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has four Assembly segments — Tiloi, Gauriganj and Jagdishpur (reserved) in Amethi district and Salon (reserved) in Raebareli. Congress nominee Gandhi is filing his nomination on Wednesday.

The district administration has made all the arrangements for the nominations, District Magistrate RM Mishra said. Amethi goes to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase.

