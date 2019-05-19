Lok Sabha polls: Polling underway in 8 seats of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal | Published: May 19, 2019 9:24:41 AM

Altogether 82 candidates are in the fray in the eight constituencies where there are 1.49 crore eligible voters.

lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya casts his vote at polling booth in Indore.(ANI)

Polling for eight seats in the fourth and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 am on Sunday.

Prominent candidates in the fray are former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria and Arun Yadav of the Congress, who are contesting from Ratlam and Khandwa seats, respectively.

Polling was going on peacefully in the eight seats of Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa, MP’s Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao told PTI.

“So far, there was no report of any problem in the polling process,” he said.

Long queues were seen at several booths in these eight constituencies, all currently held by the BJP.

Some state leaders from Malwa Nimar region of theIndore constituency were also seen standing in queues to casttheir votes.

Altogether 82 candidates, including Bhuria and Yadav,are in the fray in the eight constituencies where there are 1.49 crore eligible voters.

Of these total nominees, 20 are contesting in Indore,13 in Mandsaur, 11 in Khandwa, nine each in Ujjain and Ratlam,
seven each in Dhar and Khargone, and six in Dewas, Rao said.

Total 18,411 polling booths, including 1,157 entirely managed by women, have been set up in these seats, he said.

Over 56,000 security personnel, including 83 companies of the central forces and 49 of the state forces, have been
deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the polls, he said.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Phase 7 Polling LIVE | Voting underway in 59 constituencies

An average 69.26 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha polls in the state, he added.

Out of the total 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP, six went to polls on April 29, seven on May 6 and eight on May 12.

The counting of votes would be held on May 23.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

