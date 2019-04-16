Lok Sabha polls in Vellore cancelled after huge cash haul

By: | Published: April 16, 2019 8:16 PM

President Ram Nath Kovind rescended (cancelled or withdrew) the notification to hold the election to the seat based on the recommendation made by the poll panel Monday.

Lok Sabha election 2019, election 2019, Lok Sabha polls, Vellore, cash haul, Ram Nath Kovind, Income TaxLok Sabha elections 2019: Lok Sabha polls in Vellore cancelled after huge cash haul (Representational image)

Lok Sabha election to the Vellore constituency was cancelled Tuesday following recovery of huge amount of cash allegedly from a DMK candidate’s office a few days ago.

President Ram Nath Kovind rescended (cancelled or withdrew) the notification to hold the election to the seat based on the recommendation made by the poll panel Monday.

Polling in Vellore was scheduled on April 18.

The EC took the decision after the district police had filed a complaint against the accused, Kathir Anand, as well as two party functionaries on the basis of a report from the Income Tax department on April 10.

Anand was charged under the Representation of the People Act for giving “wrong information” in his election affidavit filed along with his nomination papers, the police said. The other two, identified as Srinivasan and Damodaran, were booked under bribery charges.

The recommendation was sent to the legislative department of the law ministry Tuesday which issued the notification.

The Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer has now been informed about the decision. He will, in turn, inform the political parties and candidates about the notification, sources in the government said.

On March 30, Income Tax officials had conducted searches at the residence of Anand’s father Durai Murugan over suspected use of unaccounted money for electioneering, and seized Rs. 10.50 lakh in alleged “excess” cash. Two days later, they claimed to have seized Rs 11.53 crore from a cement godown belonging to a DMK leader’s associate in the same district.

Murugan, however, said that he had not concealed anything. Questioning the timing of the Income Tax department’s operation, he had alleged that the raids were a “conspiracy” by certain political leaders who could not face them in the electoral arena.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha polls in Vellore cancelled after huge cash haul
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition