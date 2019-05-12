Lok Sabha polls in Haryana: EVMs to be stored in 90 strong rooms

Published: May 12, 2019 5:07:46 PM

Jeet said facilities such as toilet, drinking water and a shed would be provided to candidates and their election agents outside the strongroom.

Ninety strong rooms have been set up at 30 locations in Haryana to store the EVMs and VVPAT machines safely after completion of voting in the ten Lok Sabha constituencies, State’s Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said Sunday. He said Central Armed Police Force personnel (CAPF) would be deputed outside, while CCTV cameras would keep an eye inside the strong rooms. He said the strong rooms have been set up as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“As per the directions of ECI, videography would be carried out of the entire process of keeping the EVMs and VVPAT machines in the strong room and sealing the room. The strong room would have only one door. “If the strong room has more than one door, then all other doors and windows would be sealed except one door. The strong room will be double locked and it would have three-tier security system,” he added.

He said as per the directions of the ECI, the strong room can be opened only in case of emergencies such as fire mishap, flood or earthquake, but it would be necessary to inform the ECI and take prior approval.

In case of emergency, the EVMs and VVPAT machines would be shifted from the strong room to some other place in the presence of Returning Officer, District Electoral Officer, candidates or their election agents and CAPF. Videography would be carried out of this entire process, he added. Polling is currently underway in the ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

