Lok Sabha polls: ‘Dry Days’ announced for 48 hours in Delhi

Published: May 10, 2019 8:10:11 PM

According to an order issued by the department, "In pursuance of the provision of Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that "Dry Days" shall be observed as under on account of general elections to Lok Sabha 2019."

Lok Sabha polls, Lok Sabha elections, Dry Day, liquor shops, clubs, bars, Delhi excise department, india, election newsA total of 1,378 FIRs have been registered and 1,381 people arrested under the Excise Act. (Representational image: Reuters)

All liquor shops, clubs, bars and other such establishments will remain closed in the city from Friday evening to 6 pm on Sunday, the Delhi excise department has announced. Delhi, which sends seven members to Parliament, goes to polls on Sunday. According to an order issued by the department, “In pursuance of the provision of Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that “Dry Days” shall be observed as under on account of general elections to Lok Sabha 2019.”

Meanwhile, the chief electoral office Friday issued a statement, saying that till date Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in 1984 bottles, 109 half and 2,23,865 quarters and Country liquor in 2104 bottles, 2228 half and 497199 quarters and 9115 bottles of beer have been seized. A total of 1,378 FIRs have been registered and 1,381 people arrested under the Excise Act.

