Lok Sabha polls: City to have 17 only women-staffed booths; 10 in East Delhi

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2019 2:27:09 AM

These special booths will have an all-women staff, including presiding officers, polling officers and micro observers.

all women booths, delhi lok sabha, election commssion, all woman staff, Lok Sabha elections in delhi, East Delhi lok sabha, delhi candidate, women empowerment delhi (PTI Photo)

As many as 17 booths will be set up with an all-woman staff for the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital, of which 10 would be set up in East Delhi constituency, a top poll official said Monday.

Elections in Delhi would be held on May 12 and over 1.43 crore voters in Delhi are on the electoral roll — 78,73,022 male and 64,42,762 female.

“We will be setting up 17 special booths across the seven parliamentary constituencies, staffed only by women, from a presiding officer to other staff. East Delhi constituency will have the maximum 10 such booths,” Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said.

It was planned that each of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies have one such booth at least.

“Five other constituencies will have one only women-staffed booth each, while one constituency will have two such booths,” he said.

A total of 13,819 polling stations will be established at 2,696 locations in Delhi, with a model polling station in each of the 70 assembly constituencies.

The establishment of only women-staffed booths would be a first for the city during elections. Such booths have been used in other elections, such as the Karnataka polls last year.

“The purpose of this exercise to showcase their abilities and engender a sense of woman empowerment,” he said.

These special booths will have an all-women staff, including presiding officers, polling officers and micro observers.

Such booths are aimed at empowering women and increasing their participation in the electoral process, he said.

One polling booth (in north-east district) will be completely staffed by persons with disabilities, while the Leprosy Home Complex at Tahirpur in north-east district will have a booth for persons with disabilities only, the Delhi CEO Office had earlier said.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Singh said, voters can also get information regarding a polling station by texting voter id in a specific format (available with the CEO office) to a designated number.

On the EVMs to be used, he said, in six of the seven constituencies, each polling stations would have one control unit, two ballot units and a VVPAT, while in North West constituency, there would be just a single ballot unit along with a control unit and a VVPAT as there are only 11 candidates for that seat.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha polls: City to have 17 only women-staffed booths; 10 in East Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition