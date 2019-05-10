Lok Sabha polls: Bus and metro services to start early morning on polling day in Delhi

By: |
Published: May 10, 2019 6:08:20 PM

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am. Later, metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day, it said.

The Delhi Metro starts functioning from 6 am on normal days.

Bus and metro services will start early morning to help voters cast their votes in Delhi on Sunday. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided to run its services from 4 am on Sunday, a DTC spokesperson said. The early morning bus services will be available on 35 major routes across the city, he said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services will also begin from 4 am on the polling day. However, trains on the Blue Line, going from Dwarka Sector 21 towards Vaishali and Noida, will begin operations at 4.30 am.

The Delhi Metro starts functioning from 6 am on normal days. “On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on Sunday, May 12, the Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4 am, so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility,” the DMRC said in a statement. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am. Later, metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day, it said.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha polls: Bus and metro services to start early morning on polling day in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition