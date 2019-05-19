Lok Sabha Polls: BJP wants central forces in West Bengal till MCC ends

By: |
Published: May 19, 2019 3:37:10 PM

BJP leader and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters that elections in six of the nine seats, which have undergone elections on Sunday, were marred by violence.

BJP, central force, West Bengal, MCC, model code of conduct, west bengal, election results 2019, 7th phase election 2019, last phase of election, lok sabha seats, phase 7 election 2019, election result, 2019 election results, nda party, Lok Sabha elections, Lok Sabha elections 2019, Lok Sabha Polls, elections 2019, Lok Sabha chunav, Lok Sabha chunav 2019Lok Sabha Election: Election Commission has deployed nearly 23 lakh Jawans of central and state forces.

The BJP Sunday urged the Election Commission to order the presence of central armed police forces in West Bengal till the Model Code of Conduct period ends, as it expressed concern that the state’s ruling TMC may target a section of voters after polling is over. BJP leader and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters that elections in six of the nine seats, which have undergone elections on Sunday, were marred by violence.

Citing media reports and other feedback, she said BJP candidates have been attacked and accused Trinamool Congress (TMC)workers of not letting voters, who are opposed to the Mamata Banerjee-led party, enter polling booths. “The EC should take cognisance of it. Since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been openly talking about revenge, TMC workers have been beating up people and we are afraid that they will start targeting voters after the polls are over. The central armed police forces should be there till the end of the Model Code of Conduct,” she said.

Read Also| After Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘assassination’ claim, Delhi BJP asks police chief to review his security cover

The MCC will remain in force till May 27, according to the EC.The counting of votes is due on May 23. Sitharaman was joined by nominated Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta who said, “In West Bengal, the violence unleashed by the TMC as part of its ‘badla’ strategy won’t end.” “Central forces must remain in the state as long as the Model Code is in operation till end-May,” he said.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha Polls: BJP wants central forces in West Bengal till MCC ends
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition