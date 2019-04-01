Lok Sabha polls: BJP urges EC to not involve Bengal police chief, top officers in election process

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 10:24 PM

A BJP delegation including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and the party's general secretaries Arun Singh and Bhupender Yadav met top officials of the Election Commission and submitted a memorandum.

Lok Sabha polls, Lok Sabha elections, BJP, EC, Bengal police, election process, west bengal, tmcLok Sabha polls: BJP urges EC to not involve Bengal police chief, top officers in election process (File)

The BJP Monday urged the poll panel to not involve top officials of the West Bengal government, including Chief Secretary Moloy De and state police chief Virendra, in the election process, alleging that they were working on behest of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A BJP delegation including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and the party’s general secretaries Arun Singh and Bhupender Yadav met top officials of the Election Commission and submitted a memorandum.

In the memorandum, the party said, “Violence continues to brew as if law and order never existed. The workers of BJP are threatened and intimated.” The BJP demanded that central forces should be deployed in all 42 constituencies in the state.

“Posting of paramilitary officers must be carried out solely by the special police observer in a transparent and unbiased manner and this must be done immediately.  Central forces must be directed to carry out flag march in all constituencies in the state,” it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha polls: BJP urges EC to not involve Bengal police chief, top officers in election process
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition