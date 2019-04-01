Lok Sabha polls: BJP urges EC to not involve Bengal police chief, top officers in election process (File)

The BJP Monday urged the poll panel to not involve top officials of the West Bengal government, including Chief Secretary Moloy De and state police chief Virendra, in the election process, alleging that they were working on behest of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A BJP delegation including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and the party’s general secretaries Arun Singh and Bhupender Yadav met top officials of the Election Commission and submitted a memorandum.

In the memorandum, the party said, “Violence continues to brew as if law and order never existed. The workers of BJP are threatened and intimated.” The BJP demanded that central forces should be deployed in all 42 constituencies in the state.

“Posting of paramilitary officers must be carried out solely by the special police observer in a transparent and unbiased manner and this must be done immediately. Central forces must be directed to carry out flag march in all constituencies in the state,” it said.