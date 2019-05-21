Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal dials Akhilesh Yadav to discuss post-results strategy

Published: May 21, 2019 3:01:00 PM

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh told reporters here that the two leaders held talks over phone.

Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief, Lok Sabha polls, N Chandrababu Naidu, bjp, Telugu Desam Party, Sanjay Singh, lok sabha elections 2019The results of the just-concluded, seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be announced on May 23.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal talked to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over phone on Tuesday to discuss the strategy to be followed after the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll results on Thursday.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh told reporters here that the two leaders held talks over phone. Singh also met Yadav in Lucknow and discussed the political situation prevailing in the country. He said Kejriwal and Yadav talked about the strategy to be followed after the announcement of the poll results. Singh added that their priority was to stop the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from forming the government.

On May 17, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu had paid a “courtesy visit” to Kejriwal. The results of the just-concluded, seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be announced on May 23.

