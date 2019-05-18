Lok Sabha polls: 49 electors to exercise their franchise at world’s highest polling booth in Himachal Pradesh

The Tashigang polling station is situated at a height of 15,256 feet above the sea level, State's Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Harbans Lal Dhiman said.

The world’s highest polling station in Tashigang village of Himachal Pradesh’s tribal Lahaul and Spiti district is all set for action on Sunday, ready to receive its 49 registered voters. The Tashigang polling station is situated at a height of 15,256 feet above the sea level, State’s Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Harbans Lal Dhiman told PTI. He said the nearby Hikkim polling station used to be the world’s highest polling booth earlier but it was replaced by Tashigang during the 2017 assembly elections due to some technical reasons.

Dhiman said the polling station with the lowest number of voters in the state is situated in another tribal district of Kinnaur. Ka polling station has been set up for just 16 voters, he added. Both Tashigang and Ka polling stations fall under the Mandi parliamentary seat where the highest number of 17 candidates are in the fray. However, the direct contest is likely between the BJP and the Congress.

Five MLAs, including a state minister, are among the 45 candidates trying to make it to Parliament from the state where polling will be held Sunday, the last phase of voting in the 2019 elections. There are 53,30,154 registered voters for the four constituencies — Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra — in the state.

