Lok Sabha polls: 23 candidates file nomination for first phase in UP

By: | Updated: March 23, 2019 7:05 AM

"Nineteen candidates filed their nominations today. With this, the total number of nominations for this phase rose to 23," said the office of the UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here.

Lok Sabha polls, first phase of Lok Saha polls in UP, nomination for first phase in UP, lok sabha elections 2019For the second phase of polls in the state, one nomination was filed Friday and till now total of three nominations have been filed, it said. (Representational image)

Nineteen candidates filed their nominations for the first phase of Lok Saha polls in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number to 23, EC officials said here. Prominent among those who filed nominations were Imran Masood (Congress) and Yogesh Dahia (AAP) from Saharanpur, Tabassum Hasan (SP) from Kairana, Haji Mohammad Yakoob (BSP) from Meerut, Mahesh Sharma (BJP), Satveer Nagar (BSP), Arvind Singh (Congress) from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Also read| Gautam Gambhir to join BJP: Star cricketer inducted, may contest Lok Sabha election 2019 from New Delhi

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar will vote on April 11 in the first of the seven-phase general elections. In the second phase, Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri will go to poll on April 18.

