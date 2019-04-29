Lok Sabha Polls: 208 FIRs, DD entries against political parties, others for poll code violation

As many as 208 FIRs and daily dairy entries have been registered against various political parties and others in the national capital for violating the model code of conduct, officials said Monday. Of these, 16 FIRs have been filed against the Bharatiya Janata Party, 13 against the Aam Aadmi Party, three against the Congress and one against the Bahujan Samaj Party, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said. He said authorities have removed over 3.4 lakh banners, posters and hoardings across the national capital. The model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election came into force on March 10. The CEO said 1,155 FIRs have been registered and 1,157 people arrested under the Excise Act. Under the Arms Act, 424 FIRs have been filed and 496 people arrested. Read Also| Lok Sabha Election: 64 per cent turnout in fourth phase, violence in West Bengal Authorities have seized liquor worth Rs 3 crore and over 1,400 kg of drugs. Police have confiscated 545 unlicensed arms. Forty-three cases have been registered for "misuse of vehicles, loudspeakers, illegal meetings and gratification of electors".