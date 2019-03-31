Lok Sabha poll: Left unhappy with Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, vows to defeat him

CPI(M) leader Prakast Karat has said that Left will work together to defeat Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

The Left has reacted strongly to the Congress’ announcement that its president Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha poll from Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to news agency ANI, senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat said that the decision shows Congress is not serious about its commitment to dethrone the BJP and instead its priority is Kerala.

Karat argued that the contest in Kerala is between ruling LDF and BJP, adding that the Left will make sure Rahul is defeated in Wayanad.

“Decision of Congress to field Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad shows their priority now is to fight against Left in Kerala. It goes against Congress’ national commitment to fight BJP, as in Kerala it’s LDF which is the main force fighting BJP there,” Karat, CPI(M) ex-general secretary, said.

Karat said that to pick a candidate like Rahul against Left means that Congress is going to target the Left in Kerala.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala

“This is something which we will strongly oppose and in this election we will work to ensure the defeat of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad,” he added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too reacted sharply to Rahul’s candidature saying he should have contested from a constituency against BJP.

“He is fighting in one of the 20 constituencies and doesn’t need to be seen as any different. We will fight him. He should have contested from a constituency where BJP is contesting. It is nothing but a fight against Left,” he said.

The reaction comes in the backdrop of Congress declaring that its chief Rahul will seek election from Wayanad in addition to Amethi. Rahul has been representing the Amethi seat in Lok Sabha since 2004. This time, the BJP has fielded Union minister Smriti Irani against him. During the 2014 general election, Irani had given a tough fight to Rahul.