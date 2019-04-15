Lok Sabha Elections: Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati barred from campaigning for 72, 48 hours respectively

By: | Updated: April 15, 2019 3:39 PM

Earlier, the commission had issued a notice to Mayawati for her speech in Deoband appealing to Muslims to not vote for the BJP. The poll panel found that she violated the model code of conduct by making such appeal.

Yogi and Mayawati have been barred for violating Model Code of Conduct by making objectionable statements in their speeches. (IE)

The Election Commission of India today cracked the whip on violators of the model code of conduct with BSP chief Mayawati and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ending up as the first casualties. Adityanath and Mayawati have been barred from campaigning for 72 and 48 hours respectively starting from 6 am tomorrow. Both the leaders have also been barred for making communal remarks during rallies.

Earlier, the commission had issued a notice to Mayawati for her speech in Deoband appealing to Muslims to not vote for the BJP. The poll panel found that she violated the model code of conduct by making such an appeal.

Yogi Adityanath was also served a notice for his ‘Ali’ and ‘Bajrang Bali’ remarks while addressing a rally in Meerut. He likened the general elections to a contest between ‘Ali’ and ‘Bajrang Bali’. The commission ‘strongly condemned’ Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati for their communal remarks and barred them from campaigning for the stated time period.

(More details awaited)

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha Elections: Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati barred from campaigning for 72, 48 hours respectively
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition