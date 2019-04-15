Lok Sabha Elections: Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati barred from campaigning for 72, 48 hours respectively

Yogi and Mayawati have been barred for violating Model Code of Conduct by making objectionable statements in their speeches. (IE)

The Election Commission of India today cracked the whip on violators of the model code of conduct with BSP chief Mayawati and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ending up as the first casualties. Adityanath and Mayawati have been barred from campaigning for 72 and 48 hours respectively starting from 6 am tomorrow. Both the leaders have also been barred for making communal remarks during rallies.

Earlier, the commission had issued a notice to Mayawati for her speech in Deoband appealing to Muslims to not vote for the BJP. The poll panel found that she violated the model code of conduct by making such an appeal.

Yogi Adityanath was also served a notice for his ‘Ali’ and ‘Bajrang Bali’ remarks while addressing a rally in Meerut. He likened the general elections to a contest between ‘Ali’ and ‘Bajrang Bali’. The commission ‘strongly condemned’ Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati for their communal remarks and barred them from campaigning for the stated time period.

(More details awaited)