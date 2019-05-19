Lok Sabha elections: Voter turnout down by 8 points at Delhi booth where repoll was ordered

Published: May 19, 2019 8:02:19 PM

On May 12, polling station number 32 in Chandni Chowk assembly constituency had recorded a voter turnout of 50.69 per cent.

Lok Sabha elections: Voter turnout down by 8 points at Delhi booth where repoll was ordered (AP Photo)

The polling station in Chandni Chowk where a repoll was conducted on Sunday recorded a voter turnout of 42.14 per cent, eight points down from May 12. On May 12, polling station number 32 in Chandni Chowk assembly constituency had recorded a voter turnout of 50.69 per cent.

The polling station recorded a turnout of 14.81 per cent in the first four hours between 7 am to 11 am. The need for a repoll was necessitated since the presiding officer forgot to delete the test votes from EVM cast during mock poll before actual polling on May 12. Mock poll is carried out before actual polling to test whether the EVM is working properly and at least 50 test votes are cast, one for each candidate. There were doubts raised about two polling stations in the constituency but the report had found repelling was needed only in one booth.

On Thursday, the Election Commission directed the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, to carry out a repoll in the constituency on May 19. The Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency saw a voter turnout of 62.69 per cent, the second highest after northeast Delhi constituency. Chandni Chowk is witnessing a triangular contest between incumbent BJP MP Harsh Vardhan, Congress’ veteran Jai Prakash Agarwal and Aam Aadmi Party’s Pankaj Gupta.

