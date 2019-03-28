Lok Sabha elections: Suspended AAP MP Harinder Singh Khalsa, RJD’s Girinath Singh join BJP

By: | Published: March 28, 2019 8:34 PM

Girinath, who had been MLA in Jharkhand, said it is 'ghar wapsi' (homecoming) for him as his father was a member of the 'Jan Sangh' -- the BJP's predecessor.

Aam Aadmi Party leader from Punjab, Harinder Singh Khalsa joins Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (ANI)

Sitting MP from Punjab Harinder Singh Khalsa, who was suspended from the AAP, and former RJD leader in Jharkhand Girinath Singh joined the BJP Thursday.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Khalsa joined the BJP in the presence of Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley, while Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomed Girinath into the party fold.

Khalsa, who belongs to the SC community, had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on the Aam Aadmi Party’s ticket from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, but was suspended from the party in 2015.

He started his political carrier with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally in Punjab.

