Lok Sabha elections: Sonia Gandhi has Rs 60,000 in cash, took 5 lakh loan from Rahul, reveals her affidavit

Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. The seat has been a Congress stronghold since 1999.

According to the affidavit filed by her, Sonia Gandhi has only Rs 60,000 in cash and fixed deposits of up to Rs 16.59 lakh, news agency IANS reported.

The affidavit also revealed that the 72-year-old Gandhi has investments of Rs 2,44,96,405 in shares, which include Reliance Hybrid Bond G, and also holds tax-free bonds valued at Rs 28,533.

The mother of Congress chief Rahul, Sonia has also revealed investments of Rs 72,25,414 in postal savings, National Savings Scheme (NSS) and insurance policies.

The affidavit also revealed that she owns agricultural land in New Delhi’s Deramandi village worth Rs 7,29,61,793. Furthermore, she has a share in an inherited property in Italy valued at Rs 7,52,81,903.

Besides that, Sonia Gandhi also took a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh from Rahul Gandhi.

Rae Bareli will vote on May 6, in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. Sonia Gandhi is seeking a re-election for the fifth time in a row. She will be up against BJP leader Dinesh Pratap Singh, who resigned from the Congress recently. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have not fielded a candidate in the Congress bastion.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, which he has been representing in the Lower House since 2004. Rahul was accompanied by his mother Sonia, sister Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra.

Uttar Pradesh sends 80 representatives in the parliament and is crucial to win the general elections in 2019. The Ram temple issue in Ayodhya also remains a burning issue and also found a mention in BJP’s manifesto. In 2014, the BJP had swept UP winning 71 seats out of 80 after 17 years.