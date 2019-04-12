Lok Sabha elections: Show cause notice issued to Maneka Gandhi for controversial remarks

Published: April 12, 2019 10:07 PM

Gandhi while addressing a gathering of Muslims said that she would feel disappointed if she doesn't get the support of Muslims in the ongoing elections.

ECI takes cognizance of Maneka Gandhi’s Sultanpur remark (Reuters photo)

A show cause notice has been issued to Union Minister Maneka Gandhi for seeking Muslim vote during a public address in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The Election Commission has also taken cognizance of the matter. Informing about the move, Additional Chief Election Officer BR Tiwari told ANI:”…District Magistrate, Sultanpur has issued a show-cause notice to her & a report has been sent to EC.”

The development comes a day after the minister made a controversial remark during a poll campaign in her constituency. Gandhi while addressing a gathering of Muslims said that she would feel disappointed if she doesn’t get the support of Muslims in the ongoing elections.

She further said that Muslims who do not vote for her, should not expect to get anything in return. Her speech went viral on the social media platform.

“I am winning (from Sultanpur) because of the help and love of the people…But if my victory is without the Muslims, I will not feel very good…If Muslims come for some work after this, I will think why bother, what difference will it make,” she said. The minister further said: “We are not Mahatma Gandhi’s children that we keep giving and not get anything in return.”

Maneka Gandhi came under sharp attack for her statement. Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha in a tweet said: “WHOA!!! Just hear #ManekaGandhi talking to Muslims; it’s a shocker!!!! Worse, she says “you will need me, and I will have booth-wise details”. BJP ko harana hamara zimmedari hain. They are threatening our fellow Indians for votes. @ECISVEEP ; Please take action ASAP!

