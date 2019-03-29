Lok Sabha elections: Setback for Congress, court refuses to stay Hardik Patel’s conviction in 2015 riots case

By: | Updated: March 29, 2019 4:07 PM

Hardik is the convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, who joined the Congress on March 12.

Hardik Patel, who joined the Congress earlier this month, moved the Gujarat High Court to stay his conviction in the rioting case. (File photo)

In a major blow to Congress party ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Patidar leader Hardik Patel will not be able to contest the elections after Gujarat High Court rejected his plea to stay his conviction in a 2015 riots case. The court on Friday rejected the plea of Patel, seeking suspension of his conviction in a rioting case in Mehsana.

Patel, who joined the Congress earlier this month, had moved the Gujarat High Court to stay his conviction in the rioting case.

The Patidar quota agitation leader had been convicted in a case of rioting and was sentenced to two years of imprisonment, which bars him from contesting an election.

Hardik Patel, the convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, joined the Congress on March 12.

As per a Supreme Court verdict, Hardik Patel cannot contest in the election as he has been convicted in a case by a court. The Representation of the People Act, 1951, also prohibits a person convicted in a case from contesting polls.

In July last year, the sessions court of Visnagar in Mehsana district had sentenced Hardik to two years of imprisonment in a case of rioting and arson in Visnagar town in 2015, when the quota stir of Patidars had started gaining momentum in Gujarat.

Although the high court had granted bail to him and suspended his two-year sentence in August last year, his conviction was not stayed by the court at that time.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha elections: Setback for Congress, court refuses to stay Hardik Patel’s conviction in 2015 riots case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition