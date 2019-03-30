Lok Sabha elections: SBSP to hold meeting to decide on alliance with BJP in Uttar Pradesh

By: | Published: March 30, 2019 3:16 PM

Om Prakash Rajbhar, national president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBJP). (File photo)

The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) will hold a meeting on Monday to decide whether to continue its alliance with the BJP for the general election.

“An important meeting of party workers has been convened in Lucknow on April 1 in which strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha election and continuation in the government will be finalised,” SBSP general secretary Arun Rajbhar said on Saturday.

Suggestions of the party workers will be taken on these important issues, after which a final decision will be taken, said Arun Rajbhar, who is the son of Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Arun Rajbhar said the Bharatiya Janata Party was overconfident about returning to power at the Centre, adding that saffron party would get a reality check after the elections results were out.

The SBSP leader claimed that the popularity and people’s support to the SBSP was much more than the Nishad Party, citing the votes polled by the two parties in the previous elections.

Earlier, the SBSP had said it was making preparations to contest 53 Lok Sabha seats on its own.

