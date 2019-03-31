Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala

By: | Updated: March 31, 2019 11:36 AM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has given his consent to contest the Lok Sabha election from two seats. According to news agency ANI, besides Amethi, the Congress president will also enter the electoral race from Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala.

“Rahul ji has given his consent to contest from two seats, very happy to inform you that he will also contest from Wayanad in Kerala,” senior Congress leader AK Antony told reporters on Sunday.

The Congress party has already declared that Rahul will seek re-election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh which he has been representing in the Lower House since 2004. In Amethi, BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani is contesting against Rahul.

During the 2014 polls, Irani had given him a tough fight. While Rahul got 4,08,651 votes with 36.71% vote share, Irani secured 3,00,748 votes with 34.38%, up by 28% from 2009 polls.

Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Rahul Gandhi is a national leader and the party has decided that he will contest from Wayanad in addition to the Amethi seat.

“Why did Modi ji leave Gujarat and contest from Varanasi? Was he not confident in Gujarat? These are immature and childish comments. She (Smriti Irani) will complete a hat-trick of losses,” Surjewala replied when asked whether Rahul is not confident in Amethi.

 

