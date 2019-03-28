Shatrughan Sinha meets Rahul Gandhi, to join Congress on April 6

By: | Updated: March 28, 2019 5:52 PM

Sinha said that whatever the situation, he would contest from Patna Sahib seat.

Shatrughan Sinha meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

BJP leader and Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. Sinha will formally join Congress on April 6.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil tweeted about the meeting and said, “BJP MP Shatrugna Sinha ji met our Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi today and in national interest has decided to join tur Congress. Hw wil formally join Congress on April 6.”

Sinha also said that whatever the situation, he would contest from Patna Sahib, news agency ANI reported.

ALSO READ: Capable of responding in same coin: Shatrughan Sinha vents ire on Twitter after BJP denies him poll ticket

The announcement comes days after Bharatiya Janata Party fielded Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib instead of Shatrughan Sinha, who is currently the sitting MP from Patna Sahib.

The actor-turned-politician has been at odds with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Still associated with the saffron party, Sinha has raised objections to a number of BJP decisions such as Rafale deal and the impact of demonetisation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Shatrughan Sinha meets Rahul Gandhi, to join Congress on April 6
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition