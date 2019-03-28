Shatrughan Sinha meets Rahul Gandhi, to join Congress on April 6

Shatrughan Sinha meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

BJP leader and Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. Sinha will formally join Congress on April 6.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil tweeted about the meeting and said, “BJP MP Shatrugna Sinha ji met our Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi today and in national interest has decided to join tur Congress. Hw wil formally join Congress on April 6.”

Sinha also said that whatever the situation, he would contest from Patna Sahib, news agency ANI reported.

The announcement comes days after Bharatiya Janata Party fielded Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib instead of Shatrughan Sinha, who is currently the sitting MP from Patna Sahib.

The actor-turned-politician has been at odds with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Still associated with the saffron party, Sinha has raised objections to a number of BJP decisions such as Rafale deal and the impact of demonetisation.