Lok Sabha Elections: Muslim League files complaint with EC over Yogi Adityanath’s tweet

By: | Published: April 6, 2019 9:47 PM

Indian Union Muslim League Saturday took strong objection over the tweet posted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said it had filed a complaint with the Election Commission on the matter.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Indian Union Muslim League Saturday took strong objection over the tweet posted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said it had filed a complaint with the Election Commission on the matter. “IUML filed a complaint today with Election Commission against the malicious tweet of Yogi Adityanath that Muslim League is a virus. IUML does not need a certificate about its nationalist or patriotic credentials from any quarters, including Yogi Adityanath”, IUML National General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty said in a statement. The IUML is a recognised party in Kerala and has a long history of upholding the “secular democratic ethos of our Constitution”, he said. The agenda of creating divisive politics by these “forces” in this country would not succeed as the people are determined to expose these forces and their game plans through the mighty force of the ballot paper, Kunhalikutty said.

He claimed that the entire country recognised and appreciated the IUML leadership for upholding the secular fabric and communal harmony of the country. “Today, faced with several of their own senior leaders coming out together to expose BJP’s dangerous and devious designs, to cause tensions in the country, the frustrated and discredited elements like Yogi are trying to malign our progressive political forces”, the IUML leader said. Stating that Adityanath’s statement was highly objectionable and illegal,Kunhalikutty said IUML has urged the Election Commission to take appropriate action against such forces “who are out to tarnish the image and secular credentials of IUML.” The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had tweeted that the Muslim League is a virus and the Congress was affected by it. “Muslim League is a virus. If someone is affected by this virus, he cannot survive and today main Opposition party Congress is affected by it. Think, if they win what will happen? This virus will spread in the entire nation,” Adityanath had tweeted.

He also brought in the 1857 movement for freedom and its hero Mangal Pandey. “In 1857, entire country fought against Britishers with Mangal Pandey, then this Muslim League virus came and spread in such a way that the country was divided,” he said. “The same threat is looming over the country again. Green flags are once again furled. Congress is suffering from Muslim league virus,remain alert,” another of his tweets had said.

