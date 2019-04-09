Lok Sabha elections: Mining resumption, wildlife protection in Goa top Shiv Sena manifesto

The Sena also assured a minimum financial support for the mining dependents through the Central government, in case the industry operations do not resume.

Making efforts for resumption of the mining activity in Goa and ensuring protection of wildlife are the key promises made by the Shiv Sena in its manifesto for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. Sena state vice president and South Goa candidate Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik released the document in Margao town Tuesday.

“Shiv Sena has always stood by the mining dependents and we will continue doing so. Our main assurance for this elections is to ensure that mining resumes soon,” Prabhudesai Naik said. Iron ore extraction in the coastal state came to a halt in March last year, after the supreme court quashed fresh renewal of 88 mining leases.

The Sena also assured a minimum financial support for the mining dependents through the Central government, in case the industry operations do not resume. Removing casinos from water bodies in Goa; complete protection of the Mahadeyi river from any kind of diversion; absolute implementation of the Wildlife Protection Act, and scrapping the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2019 are the other promises made by the Uddhay Thackrey-led party.

Of two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa, the Sena is contesting the South Goa seat, where Prabhudesai Naik will square off against Narendra Sawaikar of the BJP, Francis Sardinha of the Congress and Elvis Gomes of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Sena, which is a marginal player in Goa, has no representation in the state legislative assembly.

