Congress fields Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, Manish Tewari from Anandpur Sahib

By: | Updated: April 12, 2019 9:32 PM

Announcing a list of another seven candidates for Lok Sabha elections, the party said Scindia would contest from his traditional Guna seat, while Tewari would contest from Anandpur Sahib.

Former union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Congress on Friday fielded former union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Manish Tewari from Guna (Madhya Pradesh) and Anandpur Sahib (Punjab) parliamentary constituencies respectively. With this, the party has announced a total of 386 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Announcing a list of another seven candidates for Lok Sabha elections, the party said Scindia would contest from his traditional Guna seat, while Tewari would contest from Anandpur Sahib.

Tewari had backed out from contesting from his Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat in 2014 citing health reasons. He was initially seeking the party ticket from Chandigarh, where the party has fielded former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal. The Congress also fielded former Barnala MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. He is pitted against sitting AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and former state finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa who is contesting on the Shiromani Akali Dal ticket.

The party announced that Shailendra Patel would contest the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency and Mona Sustani from Rajgarh, both in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress also fielded Rigzin Spalbar from Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir and Shashwat Kedar from Valmiki Nagar constituency in Bihar.

