Lok Sabha elections: Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins Congress

Chaudhary was formally inducted into the party at Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar's residence.
Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joined the Congress on Saturday.
Chaudhary was formally inducted into the party at Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar’s residence here, sources said.
Speculation is rife that she could be fielded from Mathura to take on Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hema Malini.
Chaudhary later met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.