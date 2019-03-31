Lok Sabha elections: Fear is forcing Rahul Gandhi to migrate from Amethi, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the people of Amethi will give a befitting reply to Congress for deceiving them.

Hours after the Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the people of Amethi will give a befitting reply for deceiving them. He further said that the Congress chief is scared of defeat and that is why he is contesting from the two Lok Sabha seats.

Speaking on this, Yogi told ANI: “The Congress should be punished for its deeds. People of Amethi will give a befitting reply for deceiving them. And I feel, that fear is forcing him to migrate.”

The announcement of Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from two Lok Sabha seats triggered a war of words between Congress and the BJP. While Congress argued that Gandhi’s decision to go to Wayanad is a message to the southern states that they are respected, the BJP asserted that the Congress chief knows he can’t win Amethi this time.

For political analysts, the Congress president has found a safe seat in Wayanad as the victory margin in Amethi had come down sharply in the last Lok Sabha election. Rahul Gandhi has been representing Amethi since 2004.

In 2014, Rahul Gandhi managed to win the seat but his vote share witnessed a swing of 25 per cent. On the other hand, BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani was the major beneficiary of this swing and her vote share was up 28 per cent. This time again, BJP has fielded Irani from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.