EC seeks report on Yogi Adityanath describing Army as ‘Modi’s Sena’

The decision to seek the report came days after the poll panel urged political parties to “desist” from indulging in any propaganda involving actions taken by defence forces during their Lok Sabha poll campaign. (File/PTI)

The Election Commission of India has sought a report from the from Ghaziabad district administration on the reported remarks by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath referring to the Indian army as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s army (Modi ji ki sena).

According to news agency PTI, the district magistrate of Ghaziabad has been asked to furnish a report in this regard which would be submitted to the office of chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh which has sought the details taking cognizance of media reports.

The Commission will examine the remarks to ascertain whether the model code of conduct has been violated.

Yogi Adityanath while campaigning for sitting MP and Union minister V K Singh in Ghaziabad had also blasted Congress for using ‘ji’ for Masood Azhar and had reportedly said that the Indian Army is “Modi ji ki sena” (Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Army).

“Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi’s army gives them bullet or bomb). This is the difference. The Congress people use ‘ji’ in Masood Azhar’s name to encourage terrorism,” PTI quoted Yogi as saying.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, terror camps are being destroyed which is breaking the back of terrorists and Pakistan. This is the work being done by the BJP government and this is the difference,” the UP chief minister added.

“What was namumkin (impossible) for the Congress is mumkin (possible) for PM Modi. Because when Modi is there, the impossible becomes possible,” he said.

However, the statement came under criticism of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who lashed out at Yogi for referring to the Army as “Modi ji ki sena”, saying it was an “insult” and humiliation for the force.

“It is shocking to hear the UP CM saying that the Indian Army is the ‘Modi Sena’. Such blatant personalisation and usurping of our beloved Indian Army is an insult and a humiliation,” Banerjee tweeted.

The Left also came down heavily on the remarks of the BJP leader. “The comment is highly condemnable. This is a clear way of intimidating the voters and creating a fear psychosis in their minds. How can the defence forces belong to one political party. It is the Indian defence forces. How is it Modi’s army?” PTI quoted CPI leader D Raja as saying.