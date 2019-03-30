Lok Sabha elections: Delhi Congress launches referral system to bring more party workers on Shakti app

Currently, around 53,000 leaders and workers of the Delhi unit are members of the app that links them with the party’s high command.

Aiming to boost membership of its Shakti app in view of the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi Congress has launched a referral system wherein the highest achievers will be felicitated by party’s national president Rahul Gandhi.

The app was recently in news as opinion of the Delhi Congress workers was sought over alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Currently, around 53,000 leaders and workers of the Delhi unit are members of the app that links them with the party’s high command.

“The referral system, launched earlier this month, is aimed at bringing more and more leaders and workers of the Delhi Congress on Shakti app,” Narendra Nath, senior Delhi Congress leader and coordinator of the app, said.

“Each referral will gain 10 points and three party leaders or workers who obtain the highest points will be felicitated by Congress president Rahul Gandhi,” Nath said.

Shakti app is an internal digital platform of the party that connects Congress leaders and workers with party’s top leadership, including its president Rahul Gandhi.

“It is very effective, interactive and coordination tool. Top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, and others leave messages to the party workers and leaders who can also interact by giving their views and feedback on any issue,” Nath said.

The number of party workers who downloaded and joined the app has increased in the recent months, he said.